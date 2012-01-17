Slideshow: Junior high boys basketball victory over Ross blue

It’s not too late to highlight the junior high boys basketball team 44-41 victory over the Ross School blue team at home on January 9. The game put their record at 6-2 with two more games to go.

They lost on Friday, January 13 to the Ross white team. They were to play Pierson in Sag Harbor on Tuesday, January 17 and their last game of the season was to have been at home vs. Springs on Wednesday, January 18 at home.

If anyone has more photos and game results, for any Shelter Island team, please email them to us at mail@sireporter.com.

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