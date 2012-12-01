Slice of Life: Okay, it’s warm but is that such a good thing?

I saw two boats a-sailing on Christmas Day on Christmas Day.

I saw two boats a-sailing on Christmas Day in the morning.

Well, it was early afternoon really, but sailing they were and yes, it was on Christmas Day.

We were coming home from Greenport as we stood on the starboard side of the ferry watching two boats in front of a sprightly breeze out of the west. One sloop, maybe 30 feet or so, had the jib furled and spinnaker flying, and it made me want to go right home and uncover my small boat and start sanding the brightwork.

Now this might not have been such an odd scene in, say, the southern Gulf of Mexico or somewhere in the Caribbean, but this was the Shelter Island Sound on December 25.

When we got an arctic blast and flurries before halloween, I thought that it was a harbinger of a rock ‘em sock ‘em winter. Wrong. Last week it got down to 17 degrees and I thought, “well, winter is finally here.” Not. Three days later I was out in the woods cutting logs for the wood stove, something I always do in the middle of winter. Except I was in a T-shirt and sweating. My dad always said that split wood warms you twice but this was ridiculous. I’ve heated with wood, at least partially, for over 30 years. I enjoy wood fires, stoves, good books, red wine and frost on the windows. I miss winter.

A little over a year ago, my wife and I trudged around Manhattan the day after a gigantic blizzard had paralyzed the city the day after Christmas. The streets were eerily silent, almost devoid of cars. There were a few taxis stuck in drifts on side streets but it was as if all of Midtown had been turned into a pedestrian mall. Except there were hardly any pedestrians either.

The only reason we were there is that we had “Jersey Boys” tickets. We walked to Rockefeller Center to see the tree. We were able to touch it. Down the avenues we crunched, stopping to press our noses on the storefront windows of Macy’s and Lord & Taylor, something that in usual circumstances would have taken 15 minutes of jostling through hordes of tourists to do.

I’ve always liked winter. During most of the 1970s, I spent winters working at hotels in Florida and while I enjoyed strolling barefoot on the beach in mid-February, part of me, a large part of me, missed the snow. I went to college at a school in the northernmost part of New York, maybe a half an hour’s drive from the Canadian border, where it regularly got down to 20 below zero. Maybe a little too cold. But I played hockey at the Olympic Arena and flew down Mt. Van Hoevenburg on a bobsled and did all the fun winter things as much as I could.

Once, when our children were small, we took a holiday in Ottawa, during Winterlude. It was magical. We stayed at the Chateau Laurier on the Rideau Canal and watched everyone everywhere go everyplace on skates or sleds, like in a Hans Brinker movie. There were skating exhibitions, curling matches, ice and snow sculpture competitions, hockey games, ice boating and speed-skating races.

My daughter and her family now live in Winnipeg, nicknamed “Winterpeg,” about 230 miles northwest of International Falls, Minnesota, often cited as the coldest spot in America. Just last week, “Winterpeg” set a record high temperature of six degrees Celsius, or about 43 degrees Fahrenheit. In Canada. In the middle of January. Of course, where they used to live in North Queensland, Australia, it’s about 105 degrees Fahrenheit, so maybe this weather is a way of easing their transition into a different hemisphere.

Meanwhile, Valdez, Alaska, on Prince William Sound, has gotten over 24 feet of snow this winter, with more than half of it coming down in December. Several buildings have collapsed, including a building used for storing removed snow. So we should really count our blessings, I guess. I would like to see some snow, just not tons of it. The only snow I’ve seen so far is the cotton in the display case at the Heights Post Office.

I know, I know, be careful what you wish for. Thing is, the average precipitation and temperature doesn’t change all that much from year to year, so it stands to reason that we’re going get smacked at one point. It will be then that people will remember this column and start throwing iceballs at me, screaming, “Ya happy now, bonehead?”

After wading around in hip-deep snow all last winter, chipping my car out of the driveway, scraping inches of ice from windshields and prying stove-lengths from the frozen tundra, I was bound to be prepared for this winter. Our cars have new scrapers and brushes, I have a good amount of wood and all the storm windows have been repaired. So of course it’s a mild winter, just the opposite of what it would have been had I not been so prepared. That’s just the way things go.

I just feel like going sailing.