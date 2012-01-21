Shelter Island remains under a winter weather advisory

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for the The East End, with the forecast still calling for 3 to 5 inches of snow, but it’s likely to end as freezing rain or sleet and that could leave untreated surfaces with a potentially dangerous icy glaze.

The national weather service is calling for temperatures around 30 with northeast winds of 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 causing limited visibility and dangerous travel conditions.

No local municipalities have yet declared a snow emergency.