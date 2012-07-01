Seniors: Winter storm advisory

The Office of Senior Services has issued the following reminder to Island seniors. In the event of a blizzard, ice storm or other weather-related emergency:

• Seniors with serious health problems will be advised to arrange transportation to an off-Island medical facility.

• Seniors who live alone and who may have impaired vision, hearing or mobility should seek shelter with a family member or friend, or, as a last resort, at the Senior Center. A town-maintained generator at the Center will provide electricity in the event of a power outage.

• The Shelter Island Fire Department will provide transportation to and from the Center. A nurse and volunteer hospitality staff will be available.

• If you are advised to come to the Senior Center, you will be told what to bring.

• Since pets cannot be accommodated at the Center, you will also be told how to provide for their care during your absence.

The Office of Senior Services is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please call Coordinator Henrietta Roberts at 749-1059 if you have questions or concerns related to a weather emergency.