Seniors: Silver Circle hosts a holiday party

Friends and family of Silver Circle Club members and supporters from the community gathered about noon last Wednesday at the Senior Activity Center to toast the New Year, old friends — past and present — and the gift of life.

Town Councilpersons Ed Brown, Peter Reich and Paul Shepherd were there as well as recently retired Superintendent of Highways Mark Ketcham; SCAC Chairman Ron Lucas; Sy Weissman, president of the Senior Citizens Foundation of Shelter Island, Inc.; and Bob Costanzo, president and CEO of Be Safe at Home. Bob has been a regular monthly visitor at the Silver Circle for years.

The artists who have loaned their “treasures” to the Senior Center were represented by the nationally recognized environmental artist, Janet Culbertson.

After brief opening remarks by Program Director Lois Charls, Peter Reich and Ron Lucas, Lois introduced the club members present. Kay Corbett, Karoline Kilb, Jean Tuthill and Joe Salsedo commented on their participation in the Silver Circle, best summed up, perhaps, by Kay, who wished “every day was Wednesday.”

A buffet lunch, catered in part by the Eagle Deli, was set up in the “Portrait Room.” Guests sampled the party punch, a tart and tangy concoction prepared and donated by Jeanne Woods.

Pastor Tom Charls’s thoughtful New Year’s meditation moved the program towards its rousing close — a sing-along featuring vocalists Vivienne Lindemann and Mel Mendelssohn and guitarist Mark Krauss. Their final number, now a tradition, was “Auld Lang Syne”; the final moment, a toast — the sweetest toast of all — “to life.”

The Silver Circle is a social and activity club for older Island seniors. Ages, which are confidential but not in this context, range from 80 to 94. The club meets every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center. Dues are $10 a week. Call Program Director Lois Charls at 749-0276 for information and enrollment details.