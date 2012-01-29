Seniors: SCAC’s annual meeting

The Senior Citizens Affairs Council (SCAC) held its annual meeting on Thursday, January 19 at the Senior Activity Center. SCAC Chair Ron Lucas reported on the Council’s goals for 2012 as follows: The goals this year will be to make known the resources of our state and county Offices for the Aging, to increase the utilization of the Senior Activity Center and to create greater awareness within our community of the needs of Island seniors. Attending the meeting, from the left: Lois Charls, Henrietta Roberts, Stephanie Zinger, Maggie Ciaglo, Ron Lucas, Dana Hallman, Karin Bennett, Town Councilwoman Chris Lewis and Ida Marie Bottone.