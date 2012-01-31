Seniors: Keeping the home fires burning

The Senior Citizens Foundation of Shelter Island, Inc. has recently made home heating assistance subsidies totaling $1,500 available to three Island seniors in need.

The first such subsidy was made available in 2008. Additional subsidies were allocated during the winters of 2009 and 2010. If you or someone you know may need help with fuel bills this winter, call Dana Hallman at the Office of Senior Services, 749-1059.

Your generous response to the Foundation’s 2011 annual appeal makes it possible for the Foundation to continue its commitment to caring for Island seniors.

You can still make a donation, which is 100 percent tax deductible, to the Senior Citizens Foundation of Shelter Island, Inc., P.O. Box 352, Shelter Island, New York 11964.