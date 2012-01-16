Seniors, help us reduce your property tax

March 1 is the deadline to renew or file for senior tax exemptions. If you received a renewal application and have not yet filed it with us, please come in with your renewal application and the first page of your 2010 federal tax return.

If you have never applied and you are 65 years of age or older with a combined household income of less than $79,050 per year, come in and save some money next year. You are also eligible if you will be 65 years old by December 31, 2012.

The Enhanced STAR exemption for seniors this year is a reduction of tax dollars in the amount of $354.13. If you have not done so, file now or renew because you don’t want to miss out on a deduction like that.

In addition to Enhanced STAR, you could be eligible for a further reduction of town and county property tax of anywhere from 5 to 50 percent.

For those of you who have received Enhanced and/or senior exemptions in prior years, Susan Klenawicus sends you a reminder letter each year with a renewal application. As you know, a renewal each year is necessary because the exemption is based on income. Additionally, Susan places an ad in the Reporter to remind you to renew, and Archer Brown of the Reporter also writes a reminder article as the deadline approaches.

Susan keeps a running update of the 255 senior exemption recipients to ensure all are notified and reminded. If you do not renew by March 1, 2012, you lose the exemption for the coming year.

To date, of the 155 recipients, 117 have renewed, leaving 136 of you from whom we have yet to hear. The holidays are over, so pick up that application you put aside. If you can’t find it, call us for a new one. You may be entitled to a tax reduction. Please don’t let it get away.

AL HAMMOND, CHAIRMAN,

BOARD OF ASSESSORS



