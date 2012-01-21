Seniors: Driving in retirement — plan ahead

Losing your ability to drive or having access to driving taken away from you can be traumatic and is life changing. Here is a thought — just as we plan for financial planning in retirement, perhaps we should consider “driving retirement planning.”

If you cannot drive anymore, you are not alone. People stop driving for a variety of reasons: they do not feel safe, it is expensive, or for health reasons. You can plan for a change and by so doing, maintain a sense of control in your life. The decision to not drive can be made with less anxiety.

The more you know about your community and transportation options, the more empowered you can be in your decision making. What are the resources in your community? Think about your lifestyle and need in order to plan out where and when you need transportation. If you manage this transition period in advance, you can adapt more easily to not driving and still thrive independently, socially and emotionally.

Make a list of local community transportation services, the numbers to reach them and when they are available. Then make a second list of your “personal” transportation sources. These are your friends, family and neighbors. List their names, addresses, telephone numbers and where you think they are comfortable driving you. Finally, make a list of your activities for which you need transportation: how frequently you go, at what time and the location. Prioritize this list, be efficient in combining errands. Can anything be delivered in order to save a trip?

If you create a plan for “retiring from driving,” feelings of helplessness, of worry and frustration can be reduced. You can have a lot of control in continuing to do the things you like to do. You do not have to lose the life activities and independence you enjoy now.

Talk to your friends and neighbors to get perspective and ideas for your future transportation needs. Maintaining your mobility helps you to maintain your quality of life and independence — it’s worth having a driving retirement plan.

For senior transportation resources in the Town of Shelter Island, please call Dana Hallman at the Office of Senior Services at 749-1059 or me at the Shelter Island Town Hall at 749-0291.