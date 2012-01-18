Police: Winter lull continues

A motorist was ticketed on Smith Street for failure to stop at the intersection with Midway Road.

A burning snowmobile brought the Fire Department to a Silver Beach garage Tuesday night, January 17. It was being worked on when the vehicle caught fire. There were no injuries and no damage except to the snowmobile.

OTHER REPORTS

A dog was reported at large near Chase Creek on January 10. Police located the owner, who picked the dog up at police headquarters.

On January 10 police responded to a family dispute in the Center.

A caller reported on January 11 that a store on the Island had refused to sell him liquor; he was advised that the store had a right to deny his purchase.

Police and the Shelter Island Fire Department responded on January 12 to a call about smoke in a Center residence. The smoke was caused by an oil burner puff-back.

On the same day, a Harbor View home filled with smoke, calling out the Fire Department. The owner had started a fire in the fireplace without opening the flue, causing minor damage to the fireplace doors and the wall above the fireplace.

On January 14, police responded to a report of trespass at a Center business. The situation was resolved between the parties involved.

Horses were reported at large in the Center on January 15; police contacted someone to retrieve them.

A Menantic caller told police on January 15 that there was a possibly severely injured deer with a broken leg on the property. Police found a family of deer on the lawn; one was limping slightly but showed no sign of “severe impairment.” The deer fled; the area was patrolled with negative results.

A burglary alarm was activated at a residence in the Center on January 12. The front door was open, probably blown open by the high winds. There was no sign of any criminal activity.

The SIFD responded to an automatic fire alarm at a home in Hay Beach on January 16; it was set off by a construction worker grinding tiles.

During the week, police conducted DARE programs at the school, assisted a motorist with keys locked inside the vehicle, helped out residents in their homes, and responded to lost and found calls, among other reports.

AIDED CASES

A Shelter Island ambulance team responded to a call from a resident on January 16; transport to the hospital was not necessary.