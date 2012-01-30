Police news: Islander arrested on burglary charge

Following an investigation into a burglary at a commercial property on the Island, Bruce M. Hopke, 59, of Shelter Island was arrested on Saturday, January 28 at 12:23 p.m. and charged with burglary in the 3rd degree and criminal possession of stolen property in the 5th degree.

Town Police announced the arrest in a press release late Monday morning, Jan. 30.

A search warrant was executed at Mr. Hopke’s residence and a portion of the stolen property recovered, Town Police reported.

He was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court and remanded to Suffolk County jail without bail.