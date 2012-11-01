Police: A post-holiday calm on the blotter

Two motorists were ticketed on North Ferry Road during the week for driving while using cellphones without hands-free devices.

ACCIDENTS

Dorothy E. Mobius of Shelter Island was driving northeast on Stearns Point Road on January 3 when her car hit a deer that had run out in front of the vehicle. There was minor damage to the hood and grille; the deer ran off.

On January 7, Clay A. Sheff of Bridgehampton told police he had been riding his motorcycle on South Ferry Road when he looked away from the roadway; when he looked back, traffic ahead had stopped. He locked his brakes and the motorcycle slid onto its left side and hit the ground, throwing him and his passenger, Anna Candemir-Sheff. They had minor scrapes and cuts but refused medical attention from the EMS crew on site. There was only minor damage to the motorcycle.

OTHER REPORTS

On January 3, a visitor to headquarters reported a case of identity theft in the 3rd degree.

On January 3, a report of illegal hunting in Cartwright was under investigation.

Police observed fireworks in the Center on January 3, found heavy smoke and subsequently located a resident who admitted setting off the fireworks. He was advised to desist.

A caller was advised on January 3 to contact family court if he was concerned about his visitation privileges.

A caller reported on January 4 that a vehicle was driving up and down a Hay Beach roadway and then pulled into the caller’s driveway. The driver was located and told police he was having difficulty locating an address.

On January 5, police checked a building in the Center but found no sign of entry or criminal activity.

A dispute between neighbors in the Center was reported on January 6.

A caller told police on January 6 that a basketball backboard stand was on a Silver Beach roadway, creating a traffic hazard. Police moved it off the road.

On January 6, police referred a case outside of its jurisdiction to Child Protective Services.

A propane leak was reported at a Hay Beach residence on January 7. Both the Shelter Island Fire Department and police responded. They did not find propane look but a water leak had flooded the first floor and basement, causing substantial damage to the sheetrock, carpets, floors and personal property. The owner was notified.

Also on the 7th, a hunter’s truck was reported parked in front of a Dering Harbor residence; a shotgun was on the front seat and the windows were open. The hunter, who was hunting legally, was located and advised to properly secure the weapon in a locked truck when not in the vehicle.

A complainant came to police headquarters on January 9 to report that a vehicle was blocking access to his residence — a rental property to which he stated he still had access.

Responding to a report of an open window at a Hay Beach residence on January 9, police gained access, closed the window and re-secured the residence without incident. The owner was notified.

Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute on January 9 in Menantic, following a call that there was yelling in the area.

Two burglary alarms were activated at residences on Ram Island and in Menantic on January 7 and 8 respectively. The premises appeared secure in one case; in the second the alarm had been set off as a result of a power failure.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island ambulance teams transported three individuals to Eastern Long Island Hospital on January 5, 7 and 9.