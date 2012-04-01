Police: 2 arrests and 2 deer collisions

Adam E. Mlodynia, 24, of Bay Shore was arrested at North Ferry for driving while intoxicated on Saturday, December 31 at about 7 a.m.

Because he had a prior DWI conviction, his vehicle was impounded under the Suffolk County DWI seizure law. An open alcoholic beverage was found in the vehicle.

Mr. Mlodynia was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Helen J. Rosenblum presiding. Bail was set at $2,500 and in lieu of bail, Mr. Mlodynia was remanded to Suffolk County jail.

Trent J. Firestine, 28, of Shelter Island was driving on North Ferry Road on Friday, December 30 at about 4:30 p.m. when police pulled him over for operating a vehicle with fewer than two license plates. He was also driving an unregistered vehicle, without insurance and with an expired inspection certificate. Mr. Firestine was issued a field appearance ticket and his vehicle impounded.

SUMMONSES

The driver of a truck and trailer was given two tickets on South Ferry Road on December 20 for driving with an overweight vehicle and on unsafe tires.

ACCIDENTS

Kathy Regan of Shelter Island was driving southbound on West Neck Road when a deer ran out in front of her vehicle, causing more than $1,000 in damage to the grille, hood and front headlight assembly. The deer was killed in the accident.

On December 29, Ralph J. Maffei of Riverhead was driving southbound on Route 114 when his vehicle collided with a deer, causing minor damage to the front end. Police had to put the deer down.

Richard J. Vertichio of East Patchogue pulled into a parking place at the Eagle Deli on December 31 but was looking at a business sign and hit a telephone pole. Damage was estimated at less than $1,000.

OTHER REPORTS

Police conducted a lock-down drill at the Shelter Island School on December 20.

On December 21, police were asked for an interpretation of an order of protection; the court was consulted.

A caller reported possible hunting in the woods near Cobbetts Lane on December 21. Police located the hunter who was in a legal nuisance-hunting area with the appropriate license, permission and tags.

An injured deer in West Neck was put down by police on December 22.

Police on patrol on December 23 reported a case of criminal mischief at Wades Beach — graffiti on the north wall of the bathhouse.

Also on December 23, police contacted two parties involved in an order of protection.

A missing vehicle in West Neck was reported on December 24 — possibly the result of a miscommunication.

Police responded to a domestic dispute in the Heights on December 25.

On December 26, police placed a dog at large in the town kennel. The dog had an electric collar and was subsequently returned to its owner, who came to police headquarters looking for the dog. The animal control officer was notified.

A case of aggravated harassment in Cartwright was reported on December 26.

A downed pole and wires on a roadway in West Neck was reported on December 27. Police closed the road and notified LIPA.

A caller complained about a motorcycle causing a loud noise in Hay Beach on December 27. Police were unable to locate it.

An open door was reported at a vacant house in the Heights on December 28. According to the police report, high winds could have blown it open.

A vehicle was reported on a beach in Hay Beach on December 28; Police found tire tracks in the sand but no vehicle. The area was searched with negative results.

A caller told police on December 29 that there was a possible DWI driving at a low speed along the shoulder of a West Neck roadway. Police located the vehicle; the driver had a flat tire and was driving slowly off the roadway with the hazard lights on so that other cars could get by. There was no sign that the driver was impaired, according to the report.

On December 29, a vehicle was reported stuck in the sand at Hay Beach. Police got the vehicle out but advised the driver to get a beach permit.

A resident reported on December 29 that sometime since late November a screen door had been damaged at a Silver Beach home — possibly the result of an attempted burglary. Police investigated and reported that the damage to the door could also have been caused by high winds.

On December 31 a caller said that a parked trailer in the Center created a hazardous condition. Police did not find it hazardous but asked the owner to find another place to park.

Police were informed on December 31 that there was target shooting at a Center location. No one was located but further investigation indicated that there might be illegal shotgun hunting on the property.

On December 31, a Hay Beach caller reported seeing a person with a crossbow. The hunter was located; he had a compound bow and a hunting permit.

Fireworks in the Center were reported on January 1; a second caller reported gunshots in the Center. Both locations were patrolled with negative results.

On January 2, a 1981 Seneca six-passenger aircraft made a rough landing at Klenawicus field as a result of a strong wind gust. Part of the landing collapsed and there was extensive damage to both engines, props, landing gear and wings. No injuries were reported.

Six burglary alarms were activated on December 22, 24, 26 and 27 at residences in Cartwright, the Center, the Village of Dering Harbor and on Ram Island. One was at a home under construction; there was no sign of illegal entry. At a second home, there was a problem with a door blown open by high winds. There was no sign of any criminal activity at the four other locations.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to an alarm at a West Neck residence on December 29, activated by a fireplace puff-back.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance teams transported seven people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on December 20, 27, 29, 30 and January 1. An EMS team responded to three other cases on December 21, 24 and 30. Medical attention was refused in one case; transportation to ELIH was declined in two other cases.