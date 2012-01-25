Police: 1 arrest, 5 tickets issued on blotter

On Wednesday, January 18 at about 3:15 p.m., police found Keith B. Surerus, 34, of Shelter Island unconscious behind the wheel of a vehicle, with the motor running. Police woke him up.

He was tested and placed under arrest for driving while ability impaired by drugs, criminal possession of a narcotic controlled substance in the 7th degree and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Mr. Surerus was released on station house bail of $250 and issued an appearance ticket for Shelter Island Justice Court.

SUMMONSES

One motorist was ticketed on North Ferry Road for failure to keep to the right and for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree. A second received three summonses on South Ferry Road for aggravated unlicensed operation, 3rd degree and for driving an unregistered and uninspected motor vehicle.

ACCIDENTS

Anthony M. Reiter of Shelter Island was responding to a fire call on January 18 when he backed into a truck parked in a driveway off Menantic Road, causing minor damage to the passenger-side rear bumper and rear quarter panel.

On January 21, Timothy E. Winters of Southold was attempting to stop at a stop sign on Ram Island Road when he slid through the sign on the icy, snowy roadway. He hit a vehicle driven by Gregory Ames of Shelter Island, who was traveling through the traffic circle to head north on Manhanset Road. There was minor damage to the rear quarter panel of Mr. Ames’ vehicle and no damage to Mr. Winters’ vehicle.

OTHER REPORTS

A bill suspected of being counterfeit was forwarded to the U.S. Secret Service on January 18.

A caller reported water leaking from a Harbor View residence on January 18. Police found a broken outdoor shower pipe, gained access to the house, shut off the pipe and notified the owner.

On January 18, a caller told police about graffiti that appeared overnight on the handball wall on the school playing field.

Responding to a call about hunters from a Menantic resident on January 18, police talked to a person who was not hunting at the time but had permission from the caretaker to hunt on the property.

Police noticed an injured deer in the Center on January 19; the deer had to be put down.

On January 19, an extra patrol was requested for a West Neck property to ensure that an evicted tenant was not on the premises.

Hazardous road conditions were reported on January 19 and 20 to the highway staff of the town, the Heights and the Village of Dering Harbor.

Police responded to a report of a domestic dispute in Menantic on January 19.

On January 20, a caller reported finding a Jack Russell terrier running at large in the Center; the dog was brought to police HQ where it was retrieved by its owner.

A burglary was reported in the Center on January 20.

A Silver Beach caller reported an arcing wire on January 21; LIPA was notified.

On January 21, police noticed several ATVs being ridden at high speed and through stop signs on a West Neck roadway. Police advised the riders to walk their ATVs home. They were told that if the ATVs were seen on the roadway again, they would be impounded.

Police responded to a call for assistance from a Menantic resident on January 21 — the caller had neglected to open the fireplace flue before starting a fire.

Police followed up on a report of gunshots in Hay Beach on January 22. There was no sign of hunters when police arrived and the area was searched with negative results.

Police received a report of a capsized boat at a town dock in Cartwright on January 23 and notified the owner.

On January 23, a caller told police about a hunter in the vicinity of her Dering Harbor residence. Police located the hunter who had been retrieving a deer he had just shot.

Police responded to an automatic burglary alarm in the Center on January 18. The premises appeared secure and there was no sign of any criminal activity.

A carbon monoxide alarm was activated at a residence in Menantic on January 19. The Shelter Island Fire Department responded, checked the alarm and found no trace of CO2.

On January 20, a medical alert sounded at a home in the Heights. It had been set off accidentally. An EMS team responded but was called off.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island EMS teams transported five people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on January 17, 18, 20 and 23. Police also responded to a call on January 23 but transport was refused.