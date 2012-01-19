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Easter weekend gathering at Shelter Island History Museum Calling all volunteers for Shelter Island Cleanup: May 3 event to clear roadsides and beaches Shelter Island Egg Hunt, a highlight of Easter weekend for family fun Gimme Shelter: Easter connections, April 20, 2025 Easter, Passover reflections: Faith leaders on messages to congregations and the community Additional Boater Safety Classes: May and June sessions on Shelter Island What is that? April 19, 2025 Honors for Shelter Island’s own Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: April 17, 2025 Shelter Island Reporter Editorial: Hope, patience, confidence Shelter Island Reporter Real Estate Transfers: April 17, 2025 Shelter Island Reporter Community calendar: April 17, 2025 Shelter Island Police Department blotter: April 16, 2025 Zeldin lays out Trump’s environmental priorities: No to wind power, industries should ‘self-police’ Community Housing Board seeking accessory dwelling applicants: Last chance to qualify for 1st funding round