Osprey's Nest: Week of January 5, 2012

Happy birthday to…

Gail Newman on January 6; Patti MacGeorge Morris, Jeremy Diaz and Sharon Morgan on January 7; Lily Page, Carter Hamilton, Bob Lenox, Douglas Halsey, Alex Mitchell, Julia Deeb, Scott Nathan, twins Sharon Gibbs and Karen Kilb, Amy Schutz and Evalyn Gehring on January 8; Elizabeth and Dorothy Barton and Colin Gershon on January 9; Jill Tuttle Albiani, John Dudley Dreher, Anita Ahern, George Hoffmann, Victoria and Jack Simes, Kevin P. Goodleaf and Mark Molin on January 10; Barbara Tehan Ernest, Nicolette Clark, Jim Polychron and Gary Kagawa on January 11; and Shirley Mundy, Tina McHugh, Victor Lomuscio, Irene Sherman, Adam Thilberg and Don Russ on January 12.

Happy anniversary to…

Nicole and Shawn Kruk and Jo-Ann and Joe Robotti-Messing on January 7; Vicki and Rich Russ on January 8; and Pat and Steve Lenox on January 11.

Heard from…

Dr. Charlie Crandall, a longtime summer resident in the Heights. He wrote us from Maplewood, New Jersey with a gentle correction of an Around the Island cover in November of fall foliage that we identified as belonging to a maple tree.

“Not a bad guess,” he wrote, “but this is not a maple leaf and not a sycamore leaf. It is a leaf of the sweet gum tree, related to the witch hazel, grows 80 to 100 feet and is common here. Has a fruit in a ball covered with tiny thorns.” He went on to explain that the fruit releases winged seeds, much appreciated by the birds. So now we know … with thanks to the good doctor!

And with thanks to…

David Larsen and Union Chapel friends, who sent a very large selection of Florida oranges, grapefruits, tangelos and tangerines to the great delight of our staff. Your generosity was much appreciated by all of us!

Congratulations to…

Jonathan Russo, who won the boat raffle sponsored by the East End Classic Boat Society at its annual holiday event at the Community Boat Shop in Amagansett last month. His prize was a Sunshine tender built at the shop by volunteer members of the society. It even came with a new trailer and a pair of oars.