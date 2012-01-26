Osprey's Nest: Week of January 26, 2012

Happy birthday to…

Jimi Rando and Richard E. Halsey Jr. on January 27; Helen Dawson, Irene Senken, Ethan Angelo and Lisa Shaw on January 28; Jennifer Card on January 29; Carleen Blados Washington, Rhiannon Degnan, Connie Edwards, Ben Smith, Griffin Anderson, Lesley Koehler and Dennis Pelliccia on January 30; Robert J. Simes, Eleanore Crittenden, Luke Reich and Kim Sherman on January 31; Jesse Read and Claudia Olinkiewicz on February 1; and William Scott Dickens, Stanley Beckwith, Nicole Urban, Jim Toth, Sharon Kast and Fay Rodriguez Walker on February 2.