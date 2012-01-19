Osprey's Nest: Week of January 19, 2012

Happy birthday to…

Kerri Lee Wojenski and Richard Lawrenson on January 19; David McGayhey, Nicholas Young, Jamie Lenzer and Charlotte Olivia Radigan on January 20; Betty Kontje, Ronnie Mitchell Jr., Don Hall, Tyler Jeffrey Cardillo and Susan O’Brien on January 21; Tracy Miller, Amy Martin, Michael Worthington, Jennifer Corbett, Frank Kestler Jr. and Katie Bach on January 22; Matthew Beaton, Lew Kilb and Linda Payne Rasmussen on January 23; Vicki Gershon, Donna Clark Mannino, Christine Lewis, Michelle Beckwith, T. Brian Thomson Jr., Erin Elizabeth Mundy and Jennifer McGonegal-Wissemann on January 24; Norma Russo, Bill Drew, Larry Dowling and Mary Fontrier on January 25; and Al Kilb Jr., Mary Hoye Meyers, Ken Lewis Jr. and Robert Getty III on January 26.

Happy anniversary to…

Julie and Konrad Myklebust on January 20; and Robert and Nicole Strauss and John and Kathy Russ on January 24.