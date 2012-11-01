Osprey's Nest: Week of January 12

Happy birthday to…

Diane Dickens Anderson, Virginia Juzapavicus, Dana Dreher Cheyne, Donald Zabel and Brittany Olinkiewicz on January 13; Maxwell Notley, Dorothy Lockhart and Ed Ferris on January 14; Cooper McCormack, Matthew Kast, Beverly Mintzer and Michael Steinmuller on January 15; Paul Senken and JoAnn Kirkland on January 16; Patricia Young and Nicholas Morehead on January 17; Susan Speeches Caddle, Nicholas Minikel and Helen Kornblatt on January 18; and Kerri Lee Wojenski and Richard Lawrenson on January 19.

Happy anniversary to…

What happened? Someone must have gotten married between January 13 and 20! Let Ima know.

Congratulations to…

Gardiner’s Bay Country Club legend, Sid Beckwith, 93, who shot his age for the 700th time on the Green Valley Country Club golf course in Clermont, Florida. Sid’s daughter, Cecilia, said he wanted to break 700 before the year was out and, sure enough, he did it on December 26. And then, a day later, he did it again!