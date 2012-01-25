Obituary: Roger M. Butts Sr.

Roger Milton Butts Sr., 70, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland died Friday, January 20, 2012 at Southern Maryland Hospital in Clinton, Maryland.

Born in Southampton, a son of the late Milton and Edith (Zelner) Butts, he graduated in 1959 from Shelter Island School, where he was an athletic star, and went on to join the Air Force. He was married to Socorro (Mangubat) Butts, who survives him.

He retired from the United States Air Force after 22 years as a master sergeant. After his retirement, he taught Air Force JROTC at Potomac High School in Oxon Hill, Maryland. He regularly returned to the Island for high school reunions.

Roger enjoyed playing golf at Andrews Air Force Base and other courses in the area.

In addition to his wife, he leaves behind four children, Teresa J. Boice (Michael); Roger M. Butts Jr., Consolacion Hunt and Teresita Elayda; five grandchildren, Kathy Sanborn, Thomas Hunt, Tara and Alec Boice and Christopher Sarmiento; three great-grandchildren, Ciara Hunt, Hayleigh Russell and Eva Sanborn, and a cousin, Betsy Kelly (John).

The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 29, at Lee Funeral Home in Clinton, Maryland from 2 to 4 p.m., followed by a funeral service. Interment will be Monday, January 30 at Maryland Veterans Cemetery-Cheltenham at 11 a.m. with military honors.