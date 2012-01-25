Obituary: Judith M. Devitt

Judith Morrell Devitt passed away January 2, 2012 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

A long-time member of the Garden Club of Shelter Island and former officer, Judith was made an honorary member of the club last year. She was a member of the Shelter Island Yacht Club, the Palm Beach Yacht Club and was known as “Contessa Morrelli” of the Red Hat Mamas.

Born in Morristown, New Jersey in 1934, she attended The Masters School in Dobbs Ferry, Bishop’s College School in Quebec and Vassar College.

Her marriage to Henri Watson Emmet ended in divorce. Her husband James Edward Devitt pre-deceased her.

She is survived by her daughter, Daphne Dominique Emmet of Richebourg, France; granddaughter Margot Alexandra Delage and grandsons Edouard Elliott Denat and Zachary Etienne Denat.

She will be remembered for her charity work for the Palm Beach Flappers and The Lord’s Place. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations to be made in her memory to The Lord’s Place, P.O. Box 3265, West Palm Beach, Florida 33407.

A celebration of Judith’s life will be held this summer on Shelter Island.