Obituary: Bridgford Hunt

Bridgford Hunt of Dering Harbor died January 1, 2012, after a lengthy battle with prostate cancer.

Born April 5, 1921 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, he attended high school at Montclair Academy and was graduated from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania after serving in the African-Middle East theater in World War II.

After the war, he worked for DuPont in industrial relations. After a time at Pfizer, he moved on to Samuel Hird & Sons, Inc., where he became a corporate director. In 1962, he entered the executive search business and in 1965 formed his own firm, The Hunt Company, which he ran for 39 years.

He was interested in civic affairs both in Montclair, New Jersey, where he served on the Board of Education, and on Shelter Island, where he was active in the Shelter Island Association, serving two terms as president. He was chair of the Zoning Board of Appeals for the Village of Dering Harbor for many years. He was a member of the Shelter Island Yacht Club and the New York Yacht Club.

He loved boats and boating and owned and maintained the wooden catboat, Selina II, for more than 40 years. He captained her in OpSails in New York Harbor and Boston in 1976, 1986, 1992 and 2000.

He is survived by Esther, his wife of 60 years, and three children: Bridgford A. and his wife P.A.T. Hunt of Shelter Island, Ainsworth Hird Hunt of Maplewood, New Jersey and Captain Selina Iris Hunt Clarke of St. Michaels, Maryland; and three grandchildren, Selina M. Hunt of Brooklyn, Martin A. Hunt of Shelter Island and Bridgford A. Hunt II of Maplewood. He is also survived by his sister, Ruth Hunt Timmons, of Richmond, Virginia, and two nephews: Peter Christopher Lane Timmons of Washington, D.C. and Nicholas John Bridgford Timmons of Richmond.

At the expressed wish of the deceased, there will be no service at this time. Friends are welcome to call at his home on Sunday, January 8 from 2 to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, January 10 from 7 to 9 p.m.; or Thursday, January 12 from 2 to 4 p.m. There will be a memorial celebration later in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Taylor’s Island Foundation, Box 524, Shelter Island Heights, New York 11965.