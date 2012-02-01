No injuries in landing mishap at Shelter Island's Klenawicus Airport

The landing gear of a twin-engine Piper Seneca with only the pilot aboard collapsed during a landing mishap Monday afternoon, January 2, at Shelter Island’s Klenawicus Airport. No one was hurt.

The pilot, Michael J. Russo of Hollis, Queens and Shelter Island, said that a gust of wind upset the aircraft just as it was touching down on the grass strip. A main landing gear struck the ground hard and collapsed, he said, and the plane veered into the grass on the edge of the landing strip.

The aircraft is based at Republic Airport in Farmingdale, the pilot said. It is listed by the FAA as registered to a Delaware corporation, Northeastern Aviation Corp.

Shelter Island Police were on the scene with the pilot at about 3:30 p.m.