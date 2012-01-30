New director for Shelter Island Historical Society

Nanette Breiner-Lawrenson has accepted the position of executive director of the Shelter Island Historical Society effective March 1, 2012, it was announced Monday by Janalyn Travis-Messer, president of the society.

“We are so pleased to welcome Nanette on board, and look forward to an exciting future for the Society,” Ms. Travis-Messer said.

A native New Yorker, Ms. Lawrenson and her family have maintained an Island home since 1954. She relocated to Palm Beach County in 1990 to open Tiffany & Co., Palm Beach. As vice president, she oversaw all aspects of facility operations and business development and served as the company spokesperson and representative as a corporate donor.

For further details, see an upcoming print edition of the Shelter Island Reporter.

The Shelter Island Historical Society is a 501(c) 3 not for profit organization dedicated to the preservation and dissemination of Shelter Island history. Click here to visit the society website.