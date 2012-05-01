Movies at the Library: They’re baaaack!

Movies at the Library is returning, but not yet to the library. While the library facilities on the lower level are being expanded and updated, the movies program has been sidelined. But — once again, the Fire Department to the rescue!

The popular Movies at the Library will be the guests of the Center firehouse from now until late spring, and Shelter Island film buffs will again be watching great movies, known and unknown.

The facilities at the Center firehouse, also used for instruction and training, are excellent, with both a big screen and surround sound (and, of course, there will be the free bottled water and popcorn). Access is easy — park and enter from the rear, and either use the elevator or climb the stairs.

The winter series of movies is both attractive and varied. It kicks off on Tuesday, January17, with one the best pre-war “screwball”º comedies, “Sullivan’s Travels,” a Hollywood satire by Preston Sturges that makes a strong social point as well.

On Tuesday, January 31, there is a contemporary film, the superb musical “Chicago,” with flawless performances by Renee Zellweger, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Richard Gere.

February 14 is, of course, Valentine’s Day, but don’t expect just any old love story. Movies at the Library will present “The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert,” a cheerfully outrageous comedy from Australia about two drag queens and a transsexual.

On Tuesday, February 28, we move out to the old west for “McCabe and Mrs. Miller,” Robert Altman’s brilliant elegiac tale starring Warren Beatty and Julie Christie. It’s a treasure not to be missed.

The final film in the winter series, Tuesday, March 13, is the superlative American classic “Inherit the Wind,” the stunning film adaptation of the Scopes “Monkey Trial” play with Spencer Tracy and Frederick March. It is a masterpiece that is both timeless and very timely.

Although there is a change of venue — we’ll be at the Center firehouse for a while — we’re still on for Tuesdays at 7 p.m., and always great movies, known and unknown.

See you at the movies.