Movies at the Library: Murder, music and all that jazz

Murder, music, media and all that jazz — put them all together and what do you get? The Academy Award-winning musical from 2002, “Chicago,” a Movies at the Library selection — at the Center firehouse — on Tuesday, January 31, at 7 p.m.

“Chicago” is an entertaining masterpiece, one of the best film musicals ever, featuring a somewhat dark story, perfect casting and dancing, dancing, dancing.

A murderess in 1920’s Chicago (Renee Zellweger) becomes an instant celebrity, thanks to her high-powered and shady lawyer (Richard Gere) and the insatiable press. The story spirals into a razzle-dazzle tour de force. Zellweger and Gere act, sing and dance beautifully and Catherine Zeta-Jones (an Oscar winner herself) is even better. There is an amazing chemistry among the cast, which also includes Queen Latifah and John C. Reilly.

“Chicago” was directed by Rob Marshall, who is also a choreographer, and the influence of Bob Fosse, who directed the Broadway original, is happily evident throughout the film.

Winter blues have you down a bit? Then don’t miss lavish and energetic “Chicago” next Tuesday at the firehouse cinema with its big screen and surround-sound. And we’ll “bet your bottom dollar you’ll lose your blues at ‘Chicago.’” See you at the movies!