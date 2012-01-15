Men's Bowling: King, Wissemann take home the week’s honors

‘Twas the week before Christmas and all through the house, the Clippers were stirring while the Terminators were as quiet as a mouse. The Clippers dropped the Terms like a stocking full of coal in their 11-point win, moving them into first place. The Clips rolled for the second high team game and series for the week of 1030 and 2970 respectively. Kevin Lechmanski rolled the second high series of 483.

The Misfits were also big winners in week 11, taking the Holy Rollers for all 11 points. Leading his team was Tim King rolling the high series of 549, which included the second high game of 196. Rolling 135 pins over his average, Tim earned Bowler of the Week honors. The Misfits had the high game of 1040 and high series of 3047.

The Thunderballs nudged the Under Achievers with a 7-point win.

It appears that the Pharmaceuticals are the Legionnaires’ bread and butter as they got a 7-point win from the Pharms. Mike Roesch was that spark that got the ‘Naires going, rolling the high game of 215 and third high series of 481. The only thing that kept the Pharms from being shut out was Alan Shaw’s pocket shot and Jim Oliver’s opening 63.

After a two-week layoff, the Clippers were still celebrating Christmas with their 11-point gift from the Unders. Mike Goodleaf waited patiently for his team, only to have no one show up. To ensure that the Clippers bowled within 50 points of their average in the forfeit, Arthur Springer rolled 86 pins over his average. And of course there was Kevin with a 199 high game. The Clips had a third high game of 1028.

Thanks to Bud Morris, the Pharms squeaked a 7-point win over the Rollers. Bud rolled the high series of 537, which included the second high game of 189. The Pharms had the third high series of 2965. Although Hans couldn’t find his ball with both hands that night, he still managed to pick up the 5-8-10 split.

After being thumped by the Clips before Christmas, the Terms took revenge on the TBalls with an 11-point win. Although the TBalls had the second high game of 1035 and second high series of 2973, they were still outdone by the Terms with a game of 1078 and series of 3079.

And look who is back with his bowling game: none other than Gunnar Wissemann. With his third high game of 188 and second high series of 522, Gunnar rolled an amazing 153 pins over his average for Bowler of the Week honors. And here’s a name that you don’t read about much. Keith Clark had a third high series of 491. Richski must have been too exited this week as he forgot to fill out a white sheet. And here Dave told me he had everything under control.

And last but not least, we had the Misfits with an 8-point win over the ‘Naires. Despite the fact that it was only Alan and Jim, the ‘Naires still managed to get something out of the night. It appears that as quick as Tim got hot, he cooled down this past week.

Week 11 & 12 Team Standings

Team W L Pct.

Louie’s Clippers 85 47 .644

Dory Terminators 84 48 .636

Misfits 74 58 .561

Holy Rollers 74 58 .560

Pharmaceuticals 67 65 .508

Thunderballs 62 70 .470

Under Achievers 54 78 .409

Legionnaires 28 104 .212