Men's Bowling: Enstine rolls 88 over average to take Bowler of the Week

The week began with a match between the Misfits and the Thunderballs with the TBalls walking away with the 11-point win. Even with Bob Reylek falling apart in the third game with a 67, they still managed the win. Denny Clark carried his team with a high series of 498 that included the high game of 202. Denny rolled 78 pins over his average. The TBalls came through with a second high series of 2972. Zab Zabel did roll 64 pins over his average for the Misfits.

The Dory Terminators, expecting an easy victory against the Legionnaires, managed to take only 8 points. This still turned out to be enough points to move them back into first place. Once again it was up to only Jim Oliver and Alan “Pocket Shot” Shaw to defend any honor that the ‘Naires still have left. The Terms did have the third high team game of 1010. For the Terms, Gunnar Wissemann rolled the third high series of 469. Mike Reiter had the third high game of 187.

The Holy Rollers, rolling the high team series of 3008, including the high game of 1028, were 8-point winners over the Under Achievers. In their loss, Mike Goodleaf rolled a second high series of 473 that included the second high game of 191.

The Pharmaceuticals proved that a team can bowl poorly and still take all 11 points. Friday the 13th proved fatal for Louie’s Clippers. Looking at the Clips’ scores from last week’s forfeit, they barely rolled high enough to earn all 11 points. It appears that with Louie on vacation, they have been falling apart. The only positive bowling for the Pharms that night was the Sleeping Giant Scott Enstine, rolling 88 pins over his average and earning Bowler of the Week honors. The big question is, how much did Ron Lucas get to take a dive to help the Pharms?

Week 13 Team Standings

Team Won Lost Pct.

Dory Terminators 92 51 .643

Louie’s Clippers 85 58 .594

Holy Rollers 82 61 .573

Pharmaceuticals 78 65 .546

Misfits 74 69 .518

Thunderballs 73 70 .511

Under Achievers 57 86 .399

Legionnaires 31 112 .217