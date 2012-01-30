Meeting tomorrow on new baseball team

The Hamptons Collegeiate Baseball League needs host families to house college students this summer who will be playing for the new Shelter Island HCBL team, the Bucks. Housing is needed for 25 college players from across the country who want to keep their baseball skills sharp.

An informational meeting on the team, the need for housing and other topics will be held by local organizers Cori Cass, Mike Dunning and Dave Gurney at 7 p.m. on January 31 at the Shelter Island School auditorium.

For further information, call Dave Gurney at 433-1502.