Mashomack Preserve lists February events

The Nature Conservancy at the Mashomack Preserve issued its February calendar this week. See below for details.

All programs require pre-registration. Contact the Mashomack Preserve office atmashomackpreserve@tnc.org or 631-749-1001 for reservations, meeting place, further information or membership.

Events are free to members of The Nature Conservancy, $5 for non-members, unless otherwise noted. Reservations currently being taken.

Free the Trees!

Friday, February 3, 10 AM-noon

Saturday, February 11, 10 AM-noon

Friday, February 17, 10 AM-noon

Come out and help us remove Asiatic bittersweet which can kill trees. Winter is a great time to get out and eradicate invasive vines and other problematic plants. Bring work gloves and come make a difference!

Winter Wildlife – Birds and Seals

Saturday, February 18, 1 PM

Join Tom Damiani, Mashomack’s Visitor Center Coordinator, for a truck tour to search for seals and winter birds. Seals haul out on rocks at low tide, and birds seen only in winter will visit the open water of Gardiner’s Bay. Bring binoculars. Hot chocolate provided.

Free the Trees!

Friday, February 24, 10 AM-noon

See the description above

Mashomack Point: A Tour of the Katherine Ordway Wildlife Refuge

Saturday, February 25, 1-4 PM

Dedicated to a farsighted and generous nature lover, Mashomack Point is opened for a guided walk just once a year. This mid-winter hike will allow us to explore this unique area’s woodlands, kettles, and fields, culminating with a breathtaking view of Northwest Harbor. Dress warmly.

Raindate: Sunday, February 26, 9 AM

The Mashomack Preserve office is at 79 South Ferry Road (P.O Box 850) on Shelter Island.