Letters to the Editor: Week of January 5, 2012

Wonderful place

To the Editor:

We all know how special Shelter Island is but there are times like these that really bring it to light. The outpouring of generosity from Islander to Islander was amazing this Christmas season. From the organizations that gave warmth, light and food, to the people who gave toys to our less fortunate children, and the people who gave clothing, made doll clothes, gave books and gas cards. Not to mention all those kind acts of calling a neighbor who is alone, inviting folks to your holiday celebrations. So, so many things to be thankful for, but most of all thankful for being part of a wonderful place like Shelter Island.

MARY KANARVOGEL, RN, School Nurse, Shelter Island School

Contract talks

To the Editor:

Many people on this Island have been affected by the current economy. The School Board should understand that the very generous past contracts need to be adjusted to reflect today’s economy. At the very least, they need to eliminate the double dipping of annual pay increases and step increases.

Does the Reporter plan to give its readers an update on the school’s negotiations for a new contract with the faculty? If I’m not mistaken, the last time we had any information regarding these negotiations was when Ted Hills filed an article on May 18, 2011. Since the teachers’ contract expired June 30, 2011, shouldn’t there be information available by now?

GAIL DRAPER, Shelter Island

Waldner cartoons

To the Editor:

One of the consistently good things about 2011 — Peter’s Waldner’s cartoons, every one a winner! How fortunate that we can enjoy Peter’s humorous and compassionate insights every week. Keep up the good work, Peter. You are a real asset to this community.

DEBBIE STRONGIN and BOB HARRIS, Shelter Island

Supports Chequit

To the Editor:

As one of the closest neighbors to the Chequit, I would like to go on record as supporting the variances requested for the pool and patio at the Chequit.

If James and Linda are not going to run the Chequit, I feel that the prospective buyers, Cape Resorts Group, is a company with a proven track record that respects Victorian aspects of small communities. My impression from the one meeting with the Cape Resorts Group principals, which took place on Friday, December 9 at the Chequit, was that they are careful, concerned and willing to be involved in the community if they are invited.

As I understand the plans for a renovated Chequit, the pool and patio are an enhancement but are incidental to their main concern, which is higher end hotel rooms, several of which are adjacent to the pool. It is obviously in their best interests to prevent disturbances and noise when guests are paying a premium price for rooms. The issue of what happens if the Chequit is sold again is solved by making restrictions on the variances part of the deed of transfer.

I would hope if the variances are granted and the sale goes through that all Island residents would welcome Cape Resorts Group as a valuable addition to the Island and the Heights.

SUSAN HINE, Shelter Island Heights

Bottles rejected

To the Editor:

This letter is intended to bring the public’s attention to certain provisions of the New York State Returnable Container Law, Article 27, Title 10 of the Environmental Conservation Law. The law requires all retailers to accept for redemption empty returnable beverage containers of the same type and brand that the dealer sells or offers for sale. Please make sure the containers are clean to avoid giving retailers any excuse to refuse them.

The Shelter Island IGA is violating this law. I attempted to return empty green glass Heineken bottles to the store and the Shelter Island IGA refused to accept them, saying that they only take bottles that their scanner accepts. It may be time to bring George Walsh out of retirement. As your readers can verify, the Shelter Island IGA sells Heineken beer in green glass bottles. The public should be aware that each such violation is punishable by a fine of $500. Complaints should be directed to the Law Enforcement Office of the Department of Environmental Conservation at (631)444-0250.

Think globally, act locally!

DONALD M. CARD JR., Shelter Island

IGA co-owner Diane Peronace was emailed a copy of Mr. Card’s letter, in keeping with Reporter policy. She said she had investigated the matter and was told by employees that three bottles had been “dirt-encrusted, soiled and smelly” and the scanner would not read them. A DEC inspector later visited the store, she said, and told employees they were in their rights not to accept the bottles. Ms. Peronace said the IGA is a part of the community, that “we’re here to serve” and the store had accepted many thousands of bottles in 2011 without complaints. In a follow-up phone conversation, Mr. Card commented that the DEC had told him his complaint was “his word against theirs” and so the DEC would take no action. — Ed.

Excellent article

To the Editor:

Please extend our thanks to Carol Galligan for the excellent article she wrote highlighting us in last week’s (December 15, 2011) Island Profile. We’ve had many Islanders comment, not just on our article, but on how much they enjoy her weekly profiles. It was a pleasure meeting Carol and it would be interesting having her life highlighted as she is an amazing lady. We also love her gardening tips.

CHARLIE and LINDA PULS, Shelter Island

Angels of God

To the Editor:

Kids are kids. They are “angels of God.” They are here to remind us of what we have all forgotten: The spiritual way that once kept us in balance. Then, they all grow up and become what we are. And the older they get, the more they forget what they once were: “Angels of God.”

PEPE MARTINEZ, Stars Cafe, Shelter Island Heights