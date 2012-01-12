Letters to the Editor: Week of January 12, 2012

Proper preparation

To the Editor:

Last Monday’s School Board agenda authorized a payment of up to $1,345.80 for a teacher to coach kids for the Physics SAT. I think teaching physics in physics class would be the proper preparation for a physics test. If the test were really about physics and not about the school’s report card.

DAVID DRAPER, Shelter Island

Tender thanks

To the Editor:

A public thank you to The East End Classic Boat Society Community Boat Shop, who raffled off a Sunshine yacht tender they had made in their shop. Winning this boat has already become the highlight of my winter. Also, thank you for all your hospitality on Saturday at the Boat Shop in Amagansett. It was a joy to meet all the guys who lovingly built her.

Special thanks to Pierce Hance, my friend from the Shelter Island Yacht Club, who called me with the good news.

I hope you all know how much I love boats in general and classic boats especially. I cannot stop looking at her. The lines, starting with the bow entry, are just superb. The workmanship and detail in the fastenings is outstanding. The choice and deployment of the woods-—oak, white cedar and mahogany — really are all first rate. The applewood braces for the seat are a real nice touch.

Guys, I will do everything to keep her in shipshape condition and, rest assured, she will be rowed in the best of harbors. She will be towed there behind Sachem, on all of her voyages. With your permission I will call her Yar, the word uttered by Katherine Hepburn in “The Philadelphia Story” to describe a sturdy yacht.

Many thanks too to Rod Anderson, whose expertise in all things nautical and his special skills with trailers made the commissioning, launching, sea trial and delivery easy and successful. Thanks also go to Steve Corkery for his approval and smiles. They mean the world to me.

I hope anyone interested in building wooden boats will go over and visit the Boat Shop.

JONATHAN RUSSO, Shelter Island Heights

Call from Carolina

To the Editor:

I am a former Shelter Island resident writing to you on behalf of the Coastal Carolina Shields. We are a group of retired law enforcement officers representing over 100 different local, state and federal agencies from the United States and Canada. We have over 275 members who reside in the coastal Carolina area and are dedicated to providing a fraternal and social organization for these retired officers.

CCS has several committees, one of which is called Support Our Troops, and it has been highly successful with many of our packages reaching the troops in remote areas.

We are looking for names and addresses of men and women serving in the military overseas. Please take a moment to send the name and address of a military member so we can send them a package. Showing support and letting them know we all care is a great way to start this new year.

Visit us at coastalcarolinashields.com. We’re Coastal Carolina Shields, P.O. Box 1541, Murrells Inlet, South Carolina 29576 (843-750-0554).

BETH CRONIN-KOHLMANN, Secretary, Coastal Carolina Shields, Surfside Beach, South Carolina