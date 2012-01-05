Legal Advertisements: Week of January 5, 2012

PUBLIC NOTICE

RESOLUTION ADOPTED

SUBJECT TO

PERMISSIVE REFERENDUM

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That the following resolution was duly adopted by the Town Board of the Town of Shelter Island on the 29th day of December, 2011, subject to permissive referendum, to wit:

BE IT RESOLVED, That pursuant to Section 6-c of the General Municipal Law, as amended, there is hereby established a capital reserve fund to be known as the “Ambulance Reserve Fund” (hereinafter “Reserve Fund”). The purpose of this Reserve Fund is to accumulate moneys to finance the cost of specified item(s) of equipment. The specific item(s) of equipment to be financed from the Reserve Fund are the acquisition of ambulances and equipment within the ambulances that have an expected service life of greater than three years.

The Chief Fiscal Officer is hereby directed to deposit and secure the moneys of this Reserve Fund in the manner provided by Section 10 of the General Municipal Law. The Chief Fiscal Officer may invest the moneys in the Reserve Fund in the manner provided by Section 11 of the General Municipal Law, and consistent with the investment policy of the Town of Shelter Island. Any interest earned or capital gains realized on the moneys so deposited or invested shall accrue to and become part of the Reserve Fund. The Chief Fiscal Officer shall account for the Reserve Fund in a manner which maintains the separate identity of the Reserve Fund and shows the date and amount of each sum paid into the fund, interest earned by the fund, capital gains or losses resulting from the sale of investments of the fund, the amount and date of each withdrawal from the fund and the total assets of the fund, showing cash balance and schedule of investments, and shall, at the end of each fiscal year, render to the Board a detailed report of the operation and condition of the Reserve Fund.

Except as otherwise provided by law, expenditures from this Reserve Fund shall be made only for the purpose for which the Reserve Fund is established. No expenditure shall be made from this Reserve Fund without the approval of this governing board and such additional actions or proceedings as may be required by Section 6-c of the General Municipal Law and any other law.

This resolution is subject to permissive referendum pursuant to subdivision 4 of Section 6-c of the General Municipal Law, and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, That within 10 days after the adoption of this resolution by the Town Board, the Town Clerk shall, as set forth in Town Law §90, post and publish a notice which shall set forth the date of the adoption of this resolution and contain an abstract of this resolution, concisely stating the purpose and effect thereof. Such notice shall specify that such resolution was adopted subject to a permissive referendum, upon such approval. This resolution is adopted subject to a permissive referendum pursuant to General Municipal Law 6-C, and shall not take effect until 30 days from the date of adoption.

DOROTHY S. OGAR,

TOWN CLERK

TOWN OF SHELTER ISLAND

SHELTER ISLAND, NEW YORK

DATED: DECEMBER 29, 2011.

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PUBLIC NOTICE

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, January 5, 2012 through 10:00 a.m., Friday, January 6, 2012, Scudder Cottages, Inc. shall close and lock the gated driveway/roadway on its property, which premises is located on Prospect Avenue, Shelter Island Heights, New York and appear on the Suffolk County Tax Map at 473289 7.-1-1.

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