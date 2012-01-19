Legal Advertisements: Week of January 19, 2012

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That on the 13th day of January, 2012, the Town Board of the Town of Shelter Island duly adopted resolutions concerning the following, to wit:

1. Set a public hearing to be held at 4:45 p.m., prevailing time, on the 3rd day of February, 2012, pursuant to Section 53-9 of the Code of the Town of Shelter Island, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, for all interested persons to be heard in favor of or in opposition to the application of Sarah Ward, 53 Winthrop Road, for permission to construct a 4’ x 20’ access ramp, 4’ x 66’ fixed dock with a 32” x 12’ seasonal aluminum ramp leading to a 6’ x 24’ seasonal floating dock secured by two 2-pile anchor dolphins; install four 2-pile mooring dolphins; install water and electric service to offshore end of dock; install bench and flip-up swim ladder; and construct two 3’ wide cross over stairs to beach, in Dering Harbor.

2. Set a public hearing to be held at 4:46 p.m., prevailing time, on the 3rd day of February, 2012, pursuant to Section 53-9 of the Code of the Town of Shelter Island, in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, for all interested persons to be heard in favor of or in opposition to the application of Kathleen Tait and Ian Rosenthal, 179 Ram Island Drive, for permission to repair existing wood jetty, replace seven existing piling on south side, reconstruct 18’ of center section, lower 24’ of inshore end of jetty to 18” above beach level, and shorten offshore end 6’ to mean low water line.

3. Adopted the following resolution concerning woodcutting, to wit: “Whereas”, the Town Board from time to time has authorized the removal of certain trees from Town owned properties, and

“Whereas”, the Commissioner of Public Works has determined that there is an abundance of material on certain Town properties that need to be removed to improve the health of the woodlands, and

“Whereas”, the Town believes that individual taxpayers in the Town can benefit by personal use of wood from Town lands, and

“Whereas”, the Commissioner of Public Works has recommended that said tree removal permits be issued for the period of Labor Day to Memorial Day annually to allow woodcutting during daylight hours only, Monday through Saturday, with a limit of 4 cords of wood per permit issued, now, Therefore

BE IT RESOLVED, That any Town resident wishing to remove such trees from the Ice Pond Park, Sachem’s Woods, the Recycling Area, the Overlook property (off Cobbett’s Lane), and the Nursery property on St. Mary’s Road and Cobbett’s Lane shall be required to obtain a permit from the Town Clerk’s Office, subject to the following provisions:

1. All wood removed from Town lands shall be for personal use only.

2. The applicant shall sign a release prior to the issuance of the wood removal permit, holding the Town harmless because of injury or accident resulting from the cutting and removal of the wood.

3. All wood removal shall be subject to control under the terms of this resolution by the Commissioner of Public Works and/or the Shelter Island Police Department.

4. Said permits shall be valid from Labor Day to Memorial Day annually, and woodcutting shall only be done during daylight hours Monday through Saturday.

5. Only 4 cords of wood shall be removed per permit issued.

6. Only trees which are lying on the ground shall be removed.

7. The Commissioner of Public Works will open specific locations for harvest. Contact the office at 631-749-1090 during normal business hours for active areas prior to the wood removal.

8. Violators shall have their permit revoked and be banned from obtaining additional permits.

9. Town property shall not be damaged during wood removal, and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, That the Town Clerk shall provide all necessary forms.

4. Authorized the issuance of a permit to Andrew W. Gitlin, 70 Peconic Avenue, for the repair/reconstruction of the bulkhead to correct extreme damage caused by Hurricane Irene on August 27 and 28, 2011, subject to the following conditions: 1) applicant may use only materials other than treated wood, 2) any replaced sheathing must be of a length to ensure that the lower 6’ is buried in the ground, and 3) replacement steps must be placed parallel to the bulkhead.

5. Authorized the issuance of a permit to W. Adam Friedlander, 58 Ram Island Road, for permission to install a mooring in Coecles Harbor at a location designated as latitude 41.084717° N and longitude 72.322850° W.

6. Authorized the issuance of a permit to Elihu Inselbuch, 4 Cove Way, to install a mooring in Menantic Creek approximately 60 feet from end of applicant’s dock at a location designated as latitude 41.0686° N and longitude 72.34652° W; said mooring location was formerly occupied by the W-2611 Marcello & Virkus mooring.

7. Authorized the issuance of a permit to Elizabeth Pedersen, 91 Ram Island Drive, to construct 235’ of low profile rock revetment using varying rock size from 1 to 3 ton rocks, regrade and revegetate disturbed areas with Cape American Beachgrass.

8. Authorized the issuance of a permit to Leonard Genovese, 5 East Brander Parkway, to revise the 12’ x 40’ offshore end of existing dock by removing an 8’ x 34’ section, reframe remaining portion and install a new 32” x 12’ seasonal aluminum ramp onto a 6’ x 20’ seasonal floating dock secured in place by two 2-pile anchor pilings, install two new 2-pile mooring dolphins to replace existing, and remove the existing 6’ x 8’ dock section seaward of the new floating dock in West Neck Creek.

9. Authorized the issuance of a permit to Congdon Point LLC, 34 A North Cartwright Road, to install a mooring in Coecles Harbor approximately 890 feet southeast of St. Gabriel’s dock and approximately 100 feet northeast of applicant’s dock at a location designated as latitude 41.41664° north and longitude 72.184354° west.

DOROTHY S. OGAR,

TOWN CLERK

TOWN OF SHELTER ISLAND

SHELTER ISLAND, NEW YORK

DATED: JANUARY 13, 2012.

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