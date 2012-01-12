Legal Advertisements: Week of January 12, 2012

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the following hearings will be held by the Shelter Island Zoning Board of Appeals on the 25th day of January, 2012 at the Shelter Island Town Hall, 38 N. Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York. Applications are scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m., or thereafter. Applications may be heard in the order they appear in this notice.

1) A hearing on the application of Robert Ronzoni for multiple variances at 5 Clinton Avenue, Shelter Island Heights, NY, which is Zone “AA reverting to A-Residential” on the Shelter Island Zoning Map, and specifically described on the Suffolk County Tax Map as 0700/05/02/40.2. Applicant seeks a variance from Section 133-6(B)(5) to construct an air conditioner/heat pump 25’ from the front yard line instead of the required 40’ setback and 7’ varying to 9’ from the side yard line instead of the required 25’ setback. Applicant also seeks variances for a proposed patio requiring variances of 15’ from the required 40’ front yard setback, 12.5’ from the side yard and 7.5’ from the rear yard instead of the required 12.5’ side and rear yard setbacks.

2) A hearing on the application of Lear Ruig Partners LLC for a variance at 25, 33 & 41 Ram Island Road, Shelter Island, NY, which is Zone “AA” on the Shelter Island Zoning Map, and specifically described on the Suffolk County Tax Map as 0700/08/02/25.11, 25.12 & 25.13. Applicant seeks multiple variances from Section 133-6(B)(5) to create a property line with storage buildings within 5’ of the rear yard line instead of the required 15’ setback.

All persons wishing to be heard should appear at the aforementioned times and place.

By Order of the

Zoning Board of Appeals

Doug Matz, Chairman

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PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That on the 27th day of December, 2011, the Town Board of the Town of Shelter Island duly adopted a resolution authorizing the issuance of a permit to JASL Partners, LLC, c/o Sheldon Kasowitz, 30 Tuthill Drive, to add onto existing fixed dock a 3’ x 14’ hinged ramp and 6’ x 14’ float secured by two 10” diameter pilings, remove existing +/-4.5’ x 19’ step down platform, relocate existing 10” diameter dolphin pilings on north/east side of dock to new location approximately 32’ closer to dock, and add additional 2-pile dolphin on same side of dock.

FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That on the 3rd day of January, 2012, the Town Board of the Town of Shelter Island duly adopted Local Law No. 1 – 2012 entitled AMENDMENTS TO CHAPTER 133, ZONING, RE: IMPERMEABLE DRIVEWAYS, to wit:

Be it enacted by the Town Board of the Town of Shelter Island, as follows:

Section 1. Purpose. The goal of this law is to give property owners in this zone the option of installing an impermeable driveway while ensuring the runoff is captured and directed into the aquifer using best practices, while keeping the code simple to understand and enforceable.

Section 2. Amend Chapter 133, Zoning, as follows:

A. Section 133-1, Definitions, shall be amended to add the following definitions:

Impermeable – Driveways which are not covered with native soil or double washed gravel free of all particles (fines).

Permeable – Driveways which are covered with native soil or with double washed gravel free of all particles (fines).

B. Section 133-12(F)(6) “Development of lots: requirements” shall be amended to read as follows:

§ 133-12. Near Shore and Peninsular Overlay District.

F. Development of lots: requirements. Individual or multiple lot development shall be subject to the following:

(6) Except as provided below, driveways and parking areas shall be of permeable material, except where the slope is greater than 15°. Where impermeable material is used due to the degree of slope, drainage of storm water shall be retained and recharged to the aquifer on site.

(a) Impermeable driveways may be allowed where the slope is less than 15 degrees, subject to obtaining a building permit and having a storm water collection, storage and recharge system designed to accommodate a 2” in 24 hour rain event for 100% of the paved driveway area. The stormwater collection system shall be certified by a New York State Licensed Professional Engineer, Architect or Landscape Architect, be specifically designed for the property and must meet Suffolk County Health Department and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation regulations.

(b) An impermeable driveway of 1,000 square feet or less may be installed where the slope is less than 15 degrees, subject to obtaining a building permit, installing a minimum size 4’ x 8’ drywell in a manner approved by the Building Inspector to collect and recharge its stormwater runoff, and meeting the Suffolk County and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation regulations. Professional architects or engineers are not needed for this impermeable driveway installation since a 4’ x 8’ drywell can accommodate the runoff of a 2” in 24 hour rain event when properly installed by the contractor.

(c) Driveways legally existing as of the date of adoption of this law are exempt from these provisions unless more than 50% of the existing square footage is modified, at which point they shall be treated as a nonconforming structure subject to the provisions of 133-23.

Section 3. Effective Date. This Local Law shall take effect immediately upon filing with the Secretary of State.

DOROTHY S. OGAR,

TOWN CLERK

TOWN OF SHELTER ISLAND

SHELTER ISLAND, NEW YORK

DATED: JANUARY 3, 2012

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PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That the regular meetings of the Town Board of the Town of Shelter Island will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York on the following dates: January 13, February 3 and 24, March 16, April 5 (Thursday) and 27, May 18, June 8 and 29, July 20, August 10 and 31, September 21, October 12, November 9, and December 7, 2012, and

FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That work sessions of the Town Board of the Town of Shelter Island will be held in the Shelter Island Town Hall, Shelter Island, New York, at 1 p.m. on the following dates: January 10, 17, 24 and 31, February 7, 14, 21 and 28, March 6, 13, 20, and 27, April 3, 10, 17, and 24, May 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, June 5, 12, 19 and 26, July 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, August 7, 14, 21 and 28, September 4, 11, 18 and 25, October 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, November 7 (Wednesday), 13 and 27, December 4, 11, and 18, 2012.

DOROTHY S. OGAR,

TOWN CLERK

TOWN OF SHELTER ISLAND

SHELTER ISLAND, NEW YORK

DATED: JANUARY 3, 2012

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LEGAL NOTICE

The Shelter Island Fire District will meet on the following dates during the calendar year 2012. January 23. February 27, March 26, April 23, May 21, June 25, July 23, August 27, September 24, October 22, November 26, December 17. All meetings will be held in the District Office in the Main Fire House at 49 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, Suffolk County, New York and will start promptly at 7:30 P.M.

Jacqueline Tuttle

Secretary

Shelter Island Fire District

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