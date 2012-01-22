Ladies Bowling: Lee leads the way to week’s honors

After a two-week holiday break, the ladies hit the lanes again.

The first match up of the New Year was my Guttersnipes vs. Spares R Us. In game one, my Snipes were still on vacation. Spares R Us’s Gretel French rolled 19 pins over average and Ellie Labrozzi had only one open frame, rolling a great 202. That score gave her a tie for second highest game of the season. It also helped her team to an easy 100-plus point win.

In game two, all of the Snipes bowled over average: Cathy Driscoll, 11 points; Mary Ellen Gran, 26; Archer Brown, 22; and Jan Warner, 29. This gave the Snipes an 83-pin win. For Spares R Us, Ellie did a nice job picking up the 2-7-10 split.

In game three, Amber Wilson, a first-year bowler, rolled an awesome 171, which was 71 pins over average. This led her team, Spares R Us, to another 100-point win and also gave Amber the high handicap game and high game over average for the year.

Spares R Us 8, Guttersnipes 3.

On Monday, it was the Brick Laying Babes against Paint by Numbers. In the first game, Traci Kannwischer and Laura Marcello of the BLBs were both over average and their team coasted to a 67-pin win.

Game two was a really close one. Laura was 32 pins over average and Ginny Gibbs of the PBNs was 31 over average but it was the BLBs who eked out a 3-pin win. PBN’s Pam Jackson picked up the 5-10 split.

In game three, Tracy Gibbs of the BLBs rolled a nice 169, helping her team to an easy victory and 11 points for the night.

The last match up of the week was the Fabulous Five vs. the Odd Balls.

It was all about Lee Oliver. In game one, Lee was getting warmed up — 10 pins over average — and with the help of Kelly Michalak, who was 21 over, the Odd Balls won by 46 points.

In game two, Donna Cass of Fab 5 rolled a nice 168 but that wasn’t enough as Lee was 35 over average and the Odd Balls won by 38.

Game three: Lee was still getting lots of marks and was 37 over average. Stephanie “Pony Girl” Tybaert, also on the Odd Balls, was 39 over average. With these two bowling so well, the Odd Balls coasted to an easy 65-pin win.

Lee’s 82 pins over average for the night puts her in a tie for first place for high series over average. Her high handicap series of 595 gives her Bowler of the Week honors.

Odd Balls 11, Fabulous Five 0.

Week 14 Team Standings*

Team Won Lost

Brick Laying Babes 95 37

Spares R Us 87 45

Odd Balls 70 62

Fabulous Five 63 69

Paint by Numbers 61 71

Guttersnipes 56 76

Rockettes 30 102

*Round 2 is over. Everyone has bowled 132 games.