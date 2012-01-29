Ladies Bowling: Kontje is week’s winner

Week 15 started off with rapid bowling. My Guttersnipes had three bowlers and our opponent, the Rockettes, only had two.

With two bowlers, it is hard to get your average and make up points lost for the absent bowlers. My Snipes took advantage of this. In game one, Mary Ellen Gran and I were both over average and we won by 85 points.

In game two, Jan Warner and I were over average and we won by 48.

Game three was a barn burner. Corrine Mitchell of the Rockettes was 7 over average but Mary Ellen, 11 over, carried the Snipes to a 3-point win.

Guttersnipes 11, Rockettes 0.

On the second night, we had the Fabulous Five versus Paint by Numbers.

Game one was really close. Betty Kontje of the Fab Five was 39 over average but that wasn’t enough to carry her team to the win. Linda Springer and Mary Kanarvogel of the PBNs were over average and they squeaked out a 4-point win.

In game two, Betty was still on fire, getting a lot of marks and rolling 30 pins over average. She led her team to an easy 47-pin win.

In the rubber match, game three, Donna Cass of the Fab 5 picked up her game. She had a turkey (three strikes in a row) and only one open frame, rolling 200, the third highest game of the year for the ladies. Nice job. Betty was also still bowling over average, as was Essie Simovich, and the Fab 5 won easily.

Betty had some nice numbers for the night. She was 80 pins over average and had a 593 series with handicap, earning her Bowler of the Week honors.

Fab Five 8, Paint by Numbers 3.

The final night pitted the first-place Brick Laying Babes against the second-place Spares R Us.

In game one Amber Wilson, 10 over, and Gretel French, 23 over, led Spares R Us to a 39-pin win.

Game two had Laura Marcello of the Babes rolling 29 over average, and her team won by 29.

Game three was all about Lisa Goody of the BLBs. She had six strikes in the game — four in a row, called an emu, and rolled a 186, which was 67 points over average. Her teammate Traci Kannwischer, 17 over, and Laura, 19 over, also helped lead the team to a 100+ point win.

Brick Laying Babes 8, Spares R Us 3.

Week 15 Team Standings

Team Won Lost

Brick Laying Babes 103 40

Spares R Us 90 53

Fabulous Five 71 72

Odd Balls (bye) 70 62

Guttersnipes 67 76

Paint by Numbers 64 79

Rockettes 30 113