Ladies Bowling: Gibbs and ‘Tink’ team up for Bowler of the Week

When we last bowled — December 18 to 20 — it was the Fabulous Five taking on the Brick Laying Babes. Game one had five of the seven bowlers going over average. Fab 5’s Essie Simovich was 25 over with a 166. Audrey Marshall was 27 over with a 135 and Jackie Brewer, 11 over with a 160. For the BLBs, sisters Lisa (Goody) and Laura (Marcello) were 32 and 16 pins over average respectively. But it was the Fab 5 who sneaked out an 8-point win.

In game two, Lisa was still bowling great with a 154, 39 over average, leading her team to a 22-pin win. Audrey was 19 over for the Fab 5.

Game 3, the rubber match, was all Fab 5. Essie, Donna Cass, Audrey and Jackie were all over average, coasting to a 99-pin win and 8 points for the night.

Audrey and Lisa tied with 64 pins over average for the night — nice job!

The next night’s pairing was Paint by Numbers and the Rockettes. In game one, another sister act, Ginny (Gibbs) and Linda (Springer) carried the PBNs to a win. Ginny was 16 over average and Linda was 29 over with a nifty 170. For the Rockettes, Ashley Knight bowled 18 over average but that wasn’t enough to combat the sisters.

Game two was a real close one. But it was Ginny’s 146 game, 23 over average, that gave the PBNs a 5-point win.

Game three had both sisters going over average and with some help from Donna Clark, 24 over average, the PBNs had an easy win.

Ginny Gibbs and her Tinkerbell ball, affectionately called “Tink,” had a 584 series with handicap, landing her Bowler of the Week.

My Guttersnipes took on the Odd Balls on the last night before Christmas break.

In game one, Stephanie “Pony Girl” Tybaert and Lee Oliver both had games over average giving their team an easy 31-point win.

Pony Girl was still picking up her spares in game two, going 19 over average, and Lee was getting a lot of marks, bowling 44 over average, leading the Odd Balls to an easy victory.

Game three didn’t have much “coloring” (marks) for either team and my Snipes pulled off a lucky 13-point win.

Odd Balls 8, Guttersnipes 3.

Week 13 Team Standings

Team Won Lost

Brick Laying Babes 84 37

Spares R Us 80 41

Fabulous 5 63 58

Paint by Numbers 61 60

Odd Balls 59 62

Guttersnipes 52 69

Rockettes 30 102