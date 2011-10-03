Justice Court: October 3, 2011 session

The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the October 3 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. Judge Helen J. Rosenblum was on the bench for this session.

The reports are compiled from information provided by the court, where there was a backlog in releasing them in recent months. The court has now caught up and further reports will appear in future issues.

A bench warrant was issued for Michael J. Ballard of Sag Harbor, charged with aggravated DWI, possession of marijuana, driving at imprudent speed and registration, insurance, license plate and lane violations.

Stephen H. Lemberg of Shelter Island was fined $150 plus a state surcharge of $55 for an equipment violation, reduced from a turn signal violation. A registration violation was dismissed.

Matthew S. Lucas of Sag Harbor was fined $50 for a navigation lights violation, reduced from reckless operation. He completed 14 hours of community service.

John C. Pfund of Montauk was fined $25 plus $85 for a cellphone violation.

Moshe Soussan of Brooklyn was fined $50 plus $85 for a cellphone violation.

Yovany A. Vasquez of Central Islip was fined $250 plus $85 for driving without a license. An insurance violation and driving with a suspended registration were dismissed.

Parag V. Vora of Yardley, Pennsylvania was fined $400 plus $260 for driving while ability impaired, reduced from DWI. He received a 90-day license suspension. A speeding charge, 55 mph in a 40-mph zone, was dismissed.

Three defendants were cited as scofflaws for failure to appear in court.

Seventeen cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar — 15 at the request of the defendants or their attorneys, one at the court’s request and one by mutual consent.