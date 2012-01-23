The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the October 17 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. Judge Helen J. Rosenblum was on the bench for this session.

The reports are compiled from information provided by the court, where there was a backlog in releasing them in recent months. The court has now caught up and further reports will appear in future issues.

Brendan B. Curtin of Shelter Island was fined $150 plus a state surcharge of $85 for unlicensed operation, reduced from aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree.

Jeffrey W. Reiter of Shelter Island was fined $50 plus $85 for a registration violation, reduced from driving with a suspended registration.

Quilder A. Rodriguez of Flanders was fined $200 plus $85 for driving without a license; a suspended registration charge was dismissed.

Patrick M. Sarkissian of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan was fined $50 plus $85 for a stop sign violation.

Lauren C. Schmidt of Gainesville, Florida was fined $75 plus $55 for an equipment violation, reduced from a turning violation. A charge of driving without an inspection certificate was dismissed.

Six defendants failed to appear in court.

Fourteen cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar — 12 at the request of the defendants or their attorneys and two for status checks.