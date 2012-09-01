The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the September 12 and 26 sessions of Shelter Island Justice Court. Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt was on the bench for both sessions; Judge Helen J. Rosenblum was also on the bench for the September 26 session.

The reports are compiled from information provided by the court, where there was a backlog in releasing them in recent months. The court has now caught up and further reports will appear in future issues.

SEPTEMBER 12

JUDGE MARY-FAITH WESTERVELT

Jose M. Alvizures of Greenport was fined $300 plus a state surcharge of $85 for driving without a license. A speeding charge (35 mph in a 25-mph zone) was covered under the plea.

Fabian Y. Avenaut of Sag Harbor was fined $500 plus $400 for driving while intoxicated. His license was revoked for six months and he was given three years probation. He was assigned an ignition interlock device. Stop sign and right of way violations were dismissed.

Christopher J. Balzaretti of New York City was fined $750 plus $400 for DWI and received a six-month license revocation and a one-year conditional discharge. He was assigned an ignition interlock device.

Alexander M. Boylan of Naples, Florida was fined $50 plus $85 for opening a vehicle door unsafely.

William E. Connolly of New York City was fined $150 for not having a personal watercraft safety certificate.

Andrew J. Eklund of Shelter Island was fined $100 plus $85 for driving at an imprudent speed. A speeding charge (47 mph in a 35-mph zone) and driving with unsafe tires and without an inspection certificate were dismissed.

Trish Gallagher of Hastings was fined $750 plus $400 for DWI, reduced from aggravated DWI. Her license was revoked for six months. She received a one-year conditional discharge and was assigned an ignition interlock device.

Jessica W. Jones of Garden City was fined $45 plus $85 for speeding, 30 mph in a 25-mph zone, reduced from 41 mph.

Robert D. Jones of Staten Island was fined $45 plus $85 for speeding, 30 mph in a 25-mph zone, reduced from 40 mph.

A speeding charge (46 mph in a 35-mph zone) was reduced to a turn signal violation and Chelsea T. Karpeh of Shelter Island was fined $100 plus $85.

Jeffrey D. Pribor of Madison, New Jersey was fined $100 plus $85 for an equipment violation, reduced from aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree. A lights violation was dismissed.

Glenn W. Reed of Valley Stream and Siamak B. Samii of Southampton were each fined $50 plus $85 for cellphone violations.

M. M. Sawyer of New York City was fined $45 plus $85 for speeding, 30 mph in a 25-mph zone, reduced from 40 mph.

Two defendants failed to appear in court. Four were cited as scofflaws for failure to appear.

Twenty-three cases were adjourned — 21 at the request of the defendants or their attorneys and two at the court’s request.

SEPTEMBER 26

JUDGE MARY-FAITH WESTERVELT

Zoe R. Belkin of New York City was fined $100 plus $85 for driving without an inspection certificate.

Rory J. Boothby of East Hampton was fined $300 plus $260 for driving while ability impaired, reduced from DWI. His license was suspended for 90 days. Mr. Boothby also was fined $50 plus $85 for a stop sign violation.

Jessica R. Eber of Great Neck was fined $150 plus $85 for a stop sign violation.

Karen D. Euceda Gutierrez of Laurel, Maryland was fined $50 plus $55 for an equipment violation, reduced from a charge of following a vehicle too closely. She completed 14 hours of community service.

Louis M. Evangelista of Shelter Island was fined $150 plus $125 for harassment in the 2nd degree and $150 for disorderly conduct. He received a one-year conditional discharge.

Jean J. Meunier of Killingworth, Connecticut was fined $50 plus $55 for an equipment violation, reduced from a charge of following too closely. Fourteen hours of community service were completed.

Richard Moore of Middletown, New Jersey was fined $150 for not having a personal watercraft safety certificate.

Luan Sadik of Forest Hills was fined $100 for a nautical violation — speeding over 5 mph within 100 feet of shore.

A bench warrant was issued for Peter Warny of Port Washington, charged with two counts of leaving the scene of an accident.

Fourteen cases were adjourned until later dates — 12 at the request of the defendants or their attorneys, one at the court’s request and one for a status check.

JUDGE HELEN J. ROSENBLUM

Lennon A. Sarfati of Shelter Island was fined $25 plus $85 for a seatbelt violation.

Three cases were adjourned until later dates on the court calendar.