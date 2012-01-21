JH Boys Basketball: Boys beat Ross

The junior high boys basketball team scored a 44-41 victory over the Ross School blue team at home on January 9 to put their record at 6-2 with two more games to go. Above, Will Garrison drives; below, Coach Rick Osmer huddles with the boys. They lost on Friday, January 13 to the Ross white team. They played the Pierson red team in Sag Harbor on Tuesday and lost. Their last game of the season was scheduled to be at home vs. Springs on Wednesday, January 18, after press time.