Islanders may qualify for LIPA energy-savings program

The Shelter Island Community Housing Board is urging Islanders to become familiar with the Long Island Power Authority’s REAP (Residential Energy Affordability Partnership) program, which could help the same energy costs.

Free of charge to income-eligible LIPA customers, the program is designed to help residents reduce electric bills. Those who join the program may receive an energy assessment from a LIPA REAP technician. They may be eligible for a new replacement refrigerator, high-efficiency compact fluorescent bulbs, low-flow water-saving devices, air and duct sealing and duct insulation.

Income eligibility ranges from $51,989 annually or less for a single individual to much higher for larger families, such as $74,270 a year, for a family of four and $98,036 for a family of eight.

Michele Bontempi is the program’s community outreach specialist. She is available to speak to groups about the program. To arrange a presentation, her number is 631-590-5716. Customers can call a toll-free number for program details and to register: 1-800-263-6786. Click here for the REAP website.