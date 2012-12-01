Islander takes home hand-made classic

KYRIL BROMLEY/EH PRESS PHOTO | Shelter Island resident Jonathan Russo, an avid local sailor, inspects the Sunshine tender (above) he won in a raffle held last summer by the East End Classic Boat Society in Amagansett. He took delivery of the boat, a trailer and oars on Saturday. The tender was built at the organization’s Community Boat Shop in Amagansett during 2011 by volunteers as a fundraiser for the organization.

Jonathan Russo of Shelter Island and New York last Saturday went to Amagansett to pick up the new boat he won in a raffle held last year by the East End Classic Boat Society.

The boat is a Sunshine tender built at the society’s Community Boat Shop in Amagansett in 2011 by volunteer members of the society as a fundraiser. Mr. Russo also won a new trailer and a pair of oars.

It was warm enough for him to put his prize in the water and try it out on Dickerson Creek when he got it to the Island on Saturday.

“I cannot stop looking at her,” Mr. Russo wrote in a public thank you letter to the editor this week. (See page 11.) “The lines, starting with the bow entry, are just superb. The workmanship and detail in the fastenings is outstanding. The choice and deployment of the woods-—oak, white cedar and mahogany — really are all first rate. The applewood braces for the seat are a real nice touch.”

The Community Boat Shop is managed by the East End Classic Boat Society, a not-for-profit educational organization dedicated to sustaining the skills and traditions of small wood boat building and restoration on the East End. T

he society conducts programs on small boat design, building and restoration. There also are lessons in navigation, lofting, sailor arts, boat repair and maintenance.

The East End Classic Boat Society welcomes new members, from beginner to advanced skill level. Membership is $35 for an individual and $45 for a family.

The Community Boat Shop is located at 301 Bluff Road in Amagansett, behind the East Hampton Town Marine Museum. It is open year-round on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is handicap accessible.