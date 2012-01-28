Update: Island Olympian Amanda Clark finishes fifth in Miami race

Team Go Sail captained by Shelter Island’s Amanda Clark fell to fifth place in today’s final US Sailing’s Rolex Miami OCR in Biscayne Bay. Ms. Clark and crew Sarah Lihan had started the day in fourth place, hoping to move up to medal position, but it was not to be.

The medal race in the women’s 470 saw the team of Lisa Westerhof and Lobke Berkhout of the Netherlands claim the gold medal. Silver went to Hannah Millsa and Saskia Clark of Great Britain, while another Great Britain team of Sophie Weguelin and Sophie Ainsworth claimed the bronze.

Maria Fernandez Sesto and Consuelo Monsegur of Argentina edged out the American team by a single point for fourth place.

The Miami results don’t affect the placement of Ms. Clark and Ms. Lihan on the United States Olympic team that will compete in the Summer Olympics in London between July 27 and August 12.

Ms. Clark and Ms. Lihan will continue training for the Olympic competition while participating in fundraising efforts to support the U.S. Olympic sailing program. Then they’ll be heading to the Olympic Training center in Colorado Springs for some serious physical workouts in late February.

In mid-March, Ms. Clark will be at home on Shelter Island for about a week before she and Ms. Lihan head to England to pick up the boats and equipment they’ll use in World Cup competition in Palma de Mallorca, Spain in late March and early April.

In May, Ms. Clark will be back home again and head to Barcelona, Spain for the 470 world championships. Results there will determine the remaining five countries to compete for the women’s 470 classes. From late May on, Ms. Clark will be back and forth from Shelter Island to England, where she and Ms. Lihan will be training at the Olympic venue in Weymouth, England.

jlane@timesreview.com