Island Calendar: Week of January 5, 2011

EVERY WEEK…

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., lower level, St. Mary’s.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8:15 a.m. American Legion Hall, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Library upper level, Thursdays, 5:00 to 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library upper level, Tuesdays, 4 to 7 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Temporarily suspended due to library lower level renovation.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Monday & Friday, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Sr. Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, American Legion Hall, Tuesdays,1:30 p.m. $2 per game.

Story and a Craft, Saturday mornings, 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Youth Center, after school programs, Tuesday through Thursday; open Friday and Saturday nights, 7 to 10 p.m., Legion Hall; open gym on Saturdays at 7:30 p.m..

EVENTS

SATURDAY, JANUARY 7

Nearly Full Moon Walk, Mashomack Preserve, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Free to Nature Conservancy members, $5 for non-members. Call 749-1001 to sign up.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 10

Blood pressure screening, Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy, 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

WCC luncheon meeting, Fellowship Hall, Presbyterian Church. Guest speaker Carol Galligan. 12 noon.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 11

Cinema 114, “The Searchers,” Senior Activity Center, 2:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 14

Blue Highway concert, School auditorium, 7:30 p.m., tickets at brownpapertickets.com/event/214278. $20 to $30 ($10 student discount at the door).

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

January 9: Board of Education meeting, school library, 7 p.m.

January 9: Library Board of Trustees, Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m.

January 9: Water Management Advisory Council, 7 p.m.

January 10: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

January 10: Planning Board, 7 p.m.