Island Calendar: Week of January 26, 2012

EVERY WEEK…

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., lower level, St. Mary’s.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays at 9 a.m. American Legion Hall, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Library upper level, Thursdays, 5:00 to 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library upper level, Tuesdays, 4 to 7 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Temporarily suspended due to library lower level renovation.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Monday & Friday, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Sr. Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, American Legion Hall, Tuesdays,1:30 p.m. $2 per game.

Story and a Craft, Saturday mornings, 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Youth Center, after school programs, Tuesday through Thursday; open Friday and Saturday nights, 7 to 10 p.m., Legion Hall; open gym on Saturdays at 7:30 p.m..

EVENTS

SATURDAY, JANUARY 28

DEC’s Hunter Education Course, Town Recreation Department, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Continues on Sunday, January 29. Call Garth Griffin at 749-0978 to register. Free.

Blood Drive, Shelter Island School gym, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For information, call 749-0431.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 31

Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League housing, informational meeting, school auditorium, 7 p.m. For information, call Dave Gurney at 433-1502.

Movies@ the Library, “Chicago,” Center firehouse, 7 p.m. Free.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 1

Little League sign up, Shelter Island School lobby, 6 to 8 p.m. For information, call Dave Gurney at 433-1502.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3

Free the Trees!, Mashomack Preserve, 10 a.m. to 12 noon. 749-1001.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

January 31: Planning Board, 7 p.m.

January 31: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

February 3: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.