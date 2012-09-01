Island Arts: Culbertson work at Manhattan gallery

Several paintings by Island artist Janet Culbertson will be on exhibit at the Accola Griefen Gallery in New York City. The exhibition, “Possible Peril,” will open on Thursday, January 12 and run through February 18.

In describing Ms. Culbertson’s work the gallery wrote, “For more than four decades Janet Culbertson’s paintings and drawings have been inflected with a passionate concern for our planet’s ecology … Culbertson uses both man-made materials and minerals, adding a lustrous yet threatening quality to the surface and the subject matter, depicting jungles of twisted roads … and an unnaturally scorched earth. Primates often appear amidst these landscapes as poignant reminders of the many species we have threatened …”

An artist’s reception will be held on January 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. The gallery is located at 547 West 27th Street, suite 634, and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call (646) 532-3488.