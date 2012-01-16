Housing needed on Shelter Island for new colleage league baseball team

The Hampton College Baseball League needs host families to house college students this summer who will be playing for the new Shelter Island HCBL team, the Bucks. The successful launch of the team requires, first and foremost, securing housing for 25 players.

An informational meeting on the need for team housing will be held by local organizers Corey Cass, Mike Dunning and Dave Gurney at 7 p.m. on January 31 at the Shelter Island School auditorium.

For further information, call Dave Gurney at (631)433-1502.