Host families needed for Island baseball team

The quest by two Shelter Island Little League coaches to see the school’s playing fields upgraded is what led to the creation of a Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League team for Shelter Island. As part of the deal with the school district for permission to use its baseball diamond, the league will upgrade that facility’s infield at no charge to taxpayers.

Dave Gurney and Mike Dunning, long-time Little League coaches on the Island, were “constantly looking for ways to get the fields upgraded,” according to Mr. Gurney. When he heard that the Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League was considering expansion, he saw an opportunity both to improve the fields and find college-age mentors for his younger players. He contacted league representatives about locating a team here, he said.

“We’d be the perfect bridge team to bridge the North and South forks,” Mr. Gurney said. League officials and the School Board agreed. In June, the Shelter Islands Bucks will take to diamonds across the East End for games with six league competitors. The games are open to the public for free.

The league was founded in 2008 by former Montauk resident Rusty Leaver with a team in Sag Harbor that played in the Kaiser Division of the Atlantic College Baseball League. The Hamptons league now includes not only the Sag Harbor Whalers but also the North Fork Ospreys, Westhampton Aviators, Southampton Breakers, the Riverhead Tomcats and the Center Moriches Battlecats.

For two months — in June and July and possibly part of August if the Bucks make the playoffs — 25 college-age players and their coaches will descend on Shelter Island for practices and home games at the school’s diamond. The league, which keeps top college players sharp over the summer and catches the attention of big league scouts, needs host families to provide housing for the young players from across the country and, perhaps, for some coaches, Mr. Gurney said.

“You get what you give” to the experience, he said. Host families aren’t required to attend games but most want to support the team, he said.

A meeting for those who may want to participate as hosts is slated for Tuesday, January 31, at 7 p.m. in the Shelter Island School auditorium. In the meantime, anyone who knows they want to host players can call Mr. Gurney at 433-1502.

Last year, the league had about 125 student athletes from 80 universities including Stanford, Duke and Notre Dame.

At its most basic, a host family is expected to provide a bed, some space in the family refrigerator for the player’s food and access to a laundry room, he said. Ideally, families will provide some support: attend games, cook some meals and involve the player in the family and the community’s’ life.

The athletes are required to adhere to family rules pertaining to curfews, cleanliness and chores.

Families may opt to house more than one player, according to the league’s website at hamptonsbaseball.org. Families don’t get to choose the player they’ll host; he is assigned by the league. If the family has a child who plays baseball, however, the league will try to match a collegiate player who handles the same position the child plays.

Transportation for players is provided by the league, but again, families may opt to offer transportation when it’s convenient for them.

There’s a 40-game season plus possible playoff games. On game days, players are expected to arrive on the field in the early afternoon for warm-ups and batting practice prior to 5 p.m. game starts. During off days, players may work part-time, volunteer to do local community work or speak with local Little Leaguers about the game.